Zimmer's (shoulder) rehab program has been slowed down after he incurred some side soreness last weekend, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The Indians had been optimistic that Zimmer would be ready to report to an affiliate when the minor-league season begins during the upcoming week, but the new injury likely puts those plans on hold. Instead, Zimmer is expected to remain at extended spring training and receive more oversight as he continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery. The outfielder appears unlikely to return from the 10-day injured list for at least a few more weeks.