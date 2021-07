Zimmer went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Cleveland's 5-4 loss to Oakland on Saturday.

Zimmer singled in the third and took Yusmeiro Petit 424-feet to center in the seventh for a go-ahead home run and his first two-hit game in a month. The speedy outfielder has been playing on a near-regular basis since making his season debut at the end of May and is slashing a decent .232/.377/.293 in 38 games.