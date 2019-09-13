Play

Zimmer was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

Zimmer is finally ready for his first big-league action since undergoing shoulder surgery last July. He recorded a strong .309/.407/.559 slash line over 22 games in the minors. The 26-year-olds career .237/.300/.370 slash line in 135 big-league games isn't particularly impressive, though he does have 22 steals and could potentially help fantasy owners down the stretch in that category if he's able to carve out a bit of playing time.

