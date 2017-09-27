Zimmer had the stitches removed from his hand Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Zimmer has continued to make steady progress rehabbing from his mid-September hand surgery. The typical rehab time for the surgery is 6-to-8 weeks, which would make it possible for Zimmer to return for the World Series should the Indians advance that far and he doesn't incur any setbacks along the way. However, the club has given no indication that they would opt to bring him back, even if the possibility exists. With Zimmer out for the foreseeable future, Jason Kipnis is in line to continue spending time in center field.