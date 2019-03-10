Zimmer (shoulder) took at-bats in a simulated game Saturday and is scheduled to throw from the outfield to the bases this week, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Zimmer was originally expected to throw to bases over the weekend, but will instead do so Wednesday after taking part in the simulated game Saturday. The 26-year-old hopes a return to game action will follow shortly thereafter, though he remains a longshot to be ready for Opening Day given his layoff to begin spring training.