Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Dealing with illness
Zimmer was sent home Tuesday due to an illness, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Despite a clean bill of health in every other sense, the young outfielder will now likely miss a bit of time with this issue. It's unlikely that this is anything major, so Zimmer will likely be back in the fold within the next few days.
