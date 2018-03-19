Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Dealing with mild groin tightness
Zimmer has been scratched from Monday's Cactus League game due to groin tightness, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The Indians are describing the issue as mild, so it appears that Zimmer's removal from the lineup was simply precautionary. With a scheduled off day Tuesday, the hope is that Zimmer will be back in action Wednesday after taking a pair of days to rest and recover. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being. In the meantime, Tyler Naquin entered the lineup in his place Monday.
