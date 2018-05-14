Zimmer, who is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game Monday, could require a stay on the disabled list if his chest doesn't improve by Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Zimmer is set to go through all of the pregame work he can tolerate Monday, after which the Indians will determine whether a trip to the disabled list is necessary. Greg Allen is starting in his place Monday and would likely continue to do so should Zimmer land on the shelf.