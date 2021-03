Zimmer will not open the season on the major-league roster, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Zimmer looked like the favorite to win Cleveland's starting center field job after Oscar Mercado was sent to minor-league camp Sunday, but he evidently won't be breaking camp in the big leagues either. He didn't do much wrong this spring, hitting .290/.425/.355, so it's a somewhat unusual move. Ben Gamel and Amed Rosario look set to split time in center to start the season.