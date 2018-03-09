Manager Terry Francona reported Wednesday that Zimmer will likely hit near the bottom of the Indians' batting order in 2018, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Though Zimmer possesses the plus-speed typical of a top-of-the-order hitter, the Indians appear to be leaning towards slotting the 25-year-old near the bottom of the lineup this season for developmental reasons. Francona stated that allowing him to hit in the lower-third of the order "takes some of the glare off" and allows him to "run more aggressively knowing that [the Indians] don't have one of [their] big bats up." Zimmer -- who hit .241 last season -- went 33-for-126 (.262 average) in his 34 games out of the eight-hole. The speedy center fielder is a good bet to push 20-plus steals if he's able to stay healthy.