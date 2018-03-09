Play

Manager Terry Francona reported Wednesday that Zimmer will likely hit near the bottom of the Indians' batting order in 2018, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Though Zimmer possesses the plus-speed typical of a top-of-the-order hitter, the Indians appear to be leaning towards slotting the 25-year-old near the bottom of the lineup this season for developmental reasons. Francona stated that allowing him to hit in the lower-third of the order "takes some of the glare off" and allows him to "run more aggressively knowing that [the Indians] don't have one of [their] big bats up." Zimmer -- who hit .241 last season -- went 33-for-126 (.262 average) in his 34 games out of the eight-hole. The speedy center fielder is a good bet to push 20-plus steals if he's able to stay healthy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories