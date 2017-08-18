Zimmer (1-for-5) broke an 0-for-36 slide with a single in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against Minnesota.

The 24-year-old hadn't registered a hit since July 31 before Thursday's poke. Zimmer's .027 batting average in August has dropped his season's mark to .245 -- a 39 point decrease from where it sat entering the month. Major struggles are part of what owners should expect when dealing with rookies while they adjust to big-league pitching.