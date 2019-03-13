Indians' Bradley Zimmer: First game action
Zimmer (shoulder) played in a minor-league spring training game Wednesday, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic reports.
This was a huge step for Zimmer, who saw his first game action since June of 2018. He was very proud and defiant about the fact that he made it back to game action, but it still seems likely that he will be held back in extended spring training and open the year on the injured list. Once he is ready, he should assume a prominent role in the Indians' outfield, but he hit .226 with a 38.6 percent strikeout rate in 114 MLB plate appearances last season, so he is far from a lock to be a productive fantasy option.
