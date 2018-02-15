Zimmer (hand) is at full health with no restrictions going into spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Zimmer spent the offseason recovering from mid-September surgery to repair the fractured fourth metacarpal in his left hand. He will be all systems go moving forward and should enter 2018 as the starting center fielder and quite possibly the leadoff man atop the Indians' order. In 2017, he slashed .241/.307/.385 with eight home runs, 39 RBI and 18 stolen bases over 101 games.