site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-bradley-zimmer-gets-breather-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Gets breather Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Zimmer isn't starting Thursday's game against the Twins.
Zimmer started the last two games but went 0-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout. Oscar Mercado will take his place in right field and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 2 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read