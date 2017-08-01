Zimmer is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

Despite riding an eight game hitting streak, Zimmer will head to the bench for a breather as Austin Jackson draws the start in center field. The 24-year-old has done it all during the first two months of his MLB career, solidifying himself as one of the most desirable assets in keeper leagues.

