Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Gets day off Thursday
Zimmer is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Zimmer has yet to record a hit in August (0-for-16), so he'll head to the bench to clear his head while Austin Jackson takes over for him in center field for the game.
