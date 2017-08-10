Play

Zimmer is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Zimmer has yet to record a hit in August (0-for-16), so he'll head to the bench to clear his head while Austin Jackson takes over for him in center field for the game.

