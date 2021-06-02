Zimmer will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the White Sox.
Zimmer will stick in the starting nine for the fourth straight game, and the lefty-hitting outfielder looks like he'll at least hold down a strong-side platoon role while both Franmil Reyes (oblique) and Jordan Luplow (ankle) are on the injured list. Injuries have stunted Zimmer's development over the years, but he's been healthy and effective since being called up from Triple-A Columbus last week. In his first six games with Cleveland, Zimmer has gone 4-for-13 with two walks, two runs, two RBI and two stolen bases.