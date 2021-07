Zimmer went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Athletics.

Zimmer slammed a first inning home run off Chris Bassitt to open the scoring. In addition, he had two singles to drive in another two runs. Both of his long balls this season came in the past three games. The 28-year-old is slashing .241/.374/.424 with 15 RBI, 15 runs and six steals over 131 plate appearances.