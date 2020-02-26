Zimmer went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his first game of spring training.

He has essentially had lost seasons in 2018 and 2019 due to injuries after making his big-league debut and playing 101 games for the Indians in 2017. Zimmer owns a career 32.6 percent strikeout rate and 7.4 percent walk rate and is entering his age-27 season, so even at full health, it's hard to be overly optimistic that he is ready to have consistent success against MLB pitching. He has minor-league options remaining, so the Indians will likely send him to Triple-A to start the season so that he can get into a rhythm.