Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Grand slam highlights huge Tuesday performance
Zimmer went 3-for-5 with a walk, a grand slam, a second run scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Angels.
After stumbling out of the All-Star break with an 0-for-11 mini-slump, the rookie has bounced back with a .346/.400/.538 slash line in his last seven games. Zimmer now has six homers and 12 steals in his first 60 big-league games, and while his .359 BABIP may not last the 24-year-old figures to be a strong source of power and speed for years to come in the Cleveland lineup.
