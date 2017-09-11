Zimmer has a broken bone in his left hand, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Zimmer's hand was stepped on after a head-first dive into first base Sunday. The Indians say they will know more Monday, but there is a break and this is the type of injury which figures to keep Zimmer out for the balance of the regular season at least. Greg Allen, Austin Jackson, Tyler Naquin and Lonnie Chisenhall could all see time in center field in Zimmer's absence.