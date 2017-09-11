Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Has broken bone in hand
Zimmer has a broken bone in his left hand, Zack Meisel of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Zimmer's hand was stepped on after a head-first dive into first base Sunday. The Indians say they will know more Monday, but there is a break and this is the type of injury which figures to keep Zimmer out for the balance of the regular season at least. Greg Allen, Austin Jackson, Tyler Naquin and Lonnie Chisenhall could all see time in center field in Zimmer's absence.
More News
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: To undergo surgery Tuesday•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Out for remainder of 2017 season•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Suffers fractured fourth metacarpal•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Leaves game with hand injury•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Sits again Friday•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Late addition to Thursday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...