Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Headed to DL
Zimmer (chest) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Zimmer has been dealing with a chest contusion since Friday. He went through a pregame workout Monday to see what he could tolerate, but it was ultimately determined that the 25-year-old would require a stay on the disabled list. The move is retroactive to May 12, so Zimmer will be eligible to return May 22 should he be ready. In the meantime, Greg Allen will likely serve as the team's primary center fielder while Zimmer is sidelined. Neil Ramirez was added to the active roster in a corresponding roster move.
