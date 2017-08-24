Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Heads to bench Thursday
Zimmer is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox.
Zimmer continues to struggle mightily in August -- going just 4-for-50 (.080) in 20 games -- so he'll head to the bench for a second straight game, and sixth time in 10 contests. Austin Jackson will again start for him in center field, batting second.
