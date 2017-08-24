Play

Zimmer is not in the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox.

Zimmer continues to struggle mightily in August -- going just 4-for-50 (.080) in 20 games -- so he'll head to the bench for a second straight game, and sixth time in 10 contests. Austin Jackson will again start for him in center field, batting second.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast