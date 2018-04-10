Zimmer is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Despite accounting for all of the Indians' offense in Monday's win with his two-run homer, Zimmer will head to the bench for a breather. The 25-year-old is hitting just .179/.233/.286 with one homer and two steals through 30 plate appearances this season. In his stead, Rajai Davis will start in center field and hit ninth.