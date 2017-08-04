Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Hits bench Friday
Zimmer is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees.
With southpaw Jaime Garcia taking the hill for the Bronx Bombers on Friday, Zimmer will head to the bench for a night off. The Yankees have another lefty scheduled to pitch Saturday, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see the young outfielder sit another one out, although he isn't part of a strict platoon in center field thanks to his solid .286 batting average against lefties. Austin Jackson will slide over to fill the void in center field, allowing Brandon Guyer to pick up a start in right field.
