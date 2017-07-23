Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Hits bench Sunday
Zimmer is out of the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
The lefty-hitting Zimmer will hit the bench following three straight starts with southpaw J.A. Happ slated to take the hill for the Blue Jays. Abraham Almonte will fill in for ZImmer in center field while first baseman Carlos Santana assumes the leadoff role in the series finale.
