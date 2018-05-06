Zimmer (shoulder) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

It doesn't appear that a move to the disabled list is in the cards for Zimmer after he bruised his left shoulder while crashing into the outfield wall during the seventh inning of Saturday's loss. However, Zimmer may require a couple days off to recover from the injury, so Cleveland recalled Greg Allen from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday to offer added depth in the outfield. Allen will start in center field and bat ninth in Zimmer's stead Sunday.