Zimmer homered for the second night in a row Thursday, Joe Noga of Cleveland.com reports.
He was starting in center field and batting eighth in one of the intrasquad lineups. Zimmer hit a two-run shot to left field off Logan Allen in this scrimmage. He is reportedly 8-for-16 with three home runs and six RBI in six intrasquad games. Zimmer has changed his stance in an effort to prevent pitcher from beating him up and in. Jordan Luplow (back) and Delino DeShields (COVID-19) are questionable for Opening Day, which could allow Zimmer to make the 30-man roster.
