Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Homers against Tigers
Zimmer went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run homer in Monday's win over the Tigers.
His fifth-inning homer off Francisco Liriano accounted for all of the offense in this one. Zimmer has had a rough go of it so far -- he entered play Monday batting .154 with 14 strikeouts in 26 at-bats. The 25-year-old does have a couple steals, but he's been stuck at the bottom of the order and that doesn't figure to change anytime soon.
More News
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: On bench Saturday•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: In Thursday's lineup•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Set to play Thursday•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Dealing with mild groin tightness•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Figures to hit near bottom of order•
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...