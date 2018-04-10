Zimmer went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run homer in Monday's win over the Tigers.

His fifth-inning homer off Francisco Liriano accounted for all of the offense in this one. Zimmer has had a rough go of it so far -- he entered play Monday batting .154 with 14 strikeouts in 26 at-bats. The 25-year-old does have a couple steals, but he's been stuck at the bottom of the order and that doesn't figure to change anytime soon.