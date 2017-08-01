Zimmer went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Monday's loss to Boston.

Zimmer supplied the only offense Monday, and the rookie is now up to a .284/.346/.466 slash line with eight homers, 37 RBI, 13 stolen bases and 30 runs through just 66 games. That level of cross-category production moves the needle in the majority of settings, and being attached to Cleveland's solid lineup helps both Zimmer's fantasy floor and ceiling.

