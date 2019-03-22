Indians' Bradley Zimmer: IL-bound to open year
Zimmer (shoulder) will open the season on the injured list, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
This was expected, as Zimmer has been behind schedule all spring while working his way back from right shoulder surgery. It remains to be seen how long the outfielder will spend on the shelf, but once he's ready, Zimmer should assume a prominent role int he Indians' outfield.
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: First game action•
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Continuing progress towards return•
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Advancing in throwing program•
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Remains without timetable•
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Feels ready for spring•
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Rehab progressing well•
