Zimmer (shoulder) will open the season on the injured list, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

This was expected, as Zimmer has been behind schedule all spring while working his way back from right shoulder surgery. It remains to be seen how long the outfielder will spend on the shelf, but once he's ready, Zimmer should assume a prominent role int he Indians' outfield.

