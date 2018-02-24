Indians' Bradley Zimmer: In action Saturday
Zimmer (illness) will play center and bat in the leadoff position for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.
Zimmer stepped away from the team for a couple days as he battled an illness. He should be at full health moving forward, as the 25-year-old will look to lock down the spot atop the Indians' batting order with a solid spring camp.
