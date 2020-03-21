Zimmer is healthy for the first time in over one year, but he'll likely need to get regular playing time at Triple-A Columbus before reaching the majors again, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Indians had requested Zimmer to play winter ball this offseason. However, he declined, opting to instead rest his body after rehabbing his right shoulder for nearly 18 months. As a result, he'll need to get extra reps to regain his timing, and his one remaining minor-league option makes it likely he won't be on the Opening Day roster. His rust showed, as he struck out 10 times in 26 exhibition plate appearances, though four of his five hits did go for extra bases.