Indians' Bradley Zimmer: In need of reps
Zimmer is healthy for the first time in over one year, but he'll likely need to get regular playing time at Triple-A Columbus before reaching the majors again, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The Indians had requested Zimmer to play winter ball this offseason. However, he declined, opting to instead rest his body after rehabbing his right shoulder for nearly 18 months. As a result, he'll need to get extra reps to regain his timing, and his one remaining minor-league option makes it likely he won't be on the Opening Day roster. His rust showed, as he struck out 10 times in 26 exhibition plate appearances, though four of his five hits did go for extra bases.
More News
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Goes yard in first spring game•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Called up by Cleveland•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Slated for promotion•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Will continue rehab at Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Phegley
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....