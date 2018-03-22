Indians' Bradley Zimmer: In Thursday's lineup
Zimmer (groin) will bat second and play in center for Thursday's spring game, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Zimmer isn't facing any limitations after recovering from mild groin tightness over the past couple days. In 2017, Zimmer slashed .241/.307/.385 with eight home runs, 39 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 101 games.
