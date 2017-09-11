Play

Zimmer left Sunday's game with a left hand injury, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The Indians have yet to elaborate as to the extent of the issue. He may have been injured on a head-first dive into first base. Zimmer went 0-for-3 before being replaced in center field by Greg Allen.

