Manager Terry Francona said Zimmer (hand) continues to make progress, but "it will be a very long shot of him playing again this year, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Zimmer continues to make progress from his mid-September hand surgery, and he's close to swinging a bat, but it appears there simply may not be enough time for him to return before the end of October. With Zimmer unlikely to play in the postseason, the Indians will continue to use Jason Kipnis as their primary center fielder. In his first taste of the majors, Zimmer compiled a respectable .241/.307/.385 line with eight homers and 18 steals in 101 games.