Zimmer (broken hand) is keeping up with his conditioning and maintaining his arm strength after surgery, The Associated Press reports.

Zimmer had a plate and nine screws inserted into his hand, which he broke on a headfirst dive into first. Before landing on the disabled list, the rookie owned a .241/.307/.385 slash line through 101 games. While Zimmer is sidelined, Jason Kipnis and Greg Allen will share duties in center field -- although the former is expected to take on the lion's share of the load.