Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Making progress in rehab
Zimmer (broken hand) is keeping up with his conditioning and maintaining his arm strength after surgery, The Associated Press reports.
Zimmer had a plate and nine screws inserted into his hand, which he broke on a headfirst dive into first. Before landing on the disabled list, the rookie owned a .241/.307/.385 slash line through 101 games. While Zimmer is sidelined, Jason Kipnis and Greg Allen will share duties in center field -- although the former is expected to take on the lion's share of the load.
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Out 6-8 weeks after surgery•
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: To undergo surgery Tuesday•
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Out for remainder of 2017 season•
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Suffers fractured fourth metacarpal•
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Has broken bone in hand•
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Leaves game with hand injury•
