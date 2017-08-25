Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Not in Friday's lineup
Zimmer is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals.
Zimmer will retreat to the bench for the third straight game, although he did come into Thursday's contest, adding a hit and a run during the victory over Boston. In his place, Austin Jackson draws another start in center, batting second.
