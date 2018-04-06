Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Not in Friday's lineup
Zimmer is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Zimmer will retreat to the bench with left-hander Danny Duffy on the mound for Kansas City. In his place, Rajai Davis will draw the start in center and bat ninth. Through the first week of the season, Zimmer has gone 3-for-21 with one RBI and 11 strikeouts. Expect to see him back in the lineup Saturday.
