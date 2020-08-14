site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Not in Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Zimmer is not starting Friday against Detroit.
Zimmer has now played every other game for eight straight contests and has started a total of 12 times in the team's first 12 games. Delino DeShields starts in center field Friday.
