Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Not in Friday's lineup
Zimmer is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, MLB.com's Jordan Bastian reports.
With manager Terry Francona stacking the lineup with right-handed hitters against southpaw Derek Holland, Zimmer retreats to the bench for the first time since Monday. In his place, Austin Jackson slides over to center while Carlos Santana moves up to leadoff for the series opener.
