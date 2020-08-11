site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Zimmer isn't starting Tuesday against the Cubs.
Zimmer went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Sunday, and he'll retreat to the bench for the third time in the past five games. Domingo Santana will start in right field in Zimmer's absence.
