Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Zimmer is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Zimmer will get a day off after going 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored during Tuesday's game. In his place, Rajai Davis will start in center field and bat ninth.
