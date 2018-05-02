Zimmer is out of the lineup against Texas on Wednesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

After starting the past five games, and going just 2-for-19 with seven strikeouts, Zimmer will retreat to the bench in favor of Rajai Davis. Zimmer has struggled to get things moving at the plate in 2018, hitting .228 with a .581 OPS and just three RBI in 83 plate appearances. Expect him back in the lineup Thursday.