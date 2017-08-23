Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Zimmer is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Zimmer will head back to the bench for the fifth time in the past nine games while trying to right himself out of a month-long slump. In his place, Austin Jackson draws the assignment in center field while batting second.
