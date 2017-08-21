Play

Zimmer is not in the lineup Monday against the Red Sox.

For the third time in the last five games, Zimmer will be withheld from Cleveland's lineup. Zimmer has struggled at the plate recently and has hit a bleak .087/.189/.087 since the start of August. With Zimmer out, Austin Jackson will patrol center field for the Indians.

