Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Zimmer isn't in the lineup Saturday against the White Sox.
Zimmer will take a seat for the second time in the past three games Saturday after going 0-for-2 with a walk Friday. Jordan Luplow will start in left field and bat seventh in Saturday's contest.
