Indians' Bradley Zimmer: Not yet ready for rehab
Zimmer (side) will remain in Arizona for the rest of the week before potentially beginning a rehab assignment, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Zimmer has been dealing with shoulder and side injuries all season. Six days ago, it was reported that the outfielder was five or six days away from a rehab assignment, but that timeline was evidently optimistic, as he remains a similar length of time away from heading to Triple-A Columbus.
