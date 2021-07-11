Zimmer went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 14-6 win over Kansas City.

Zimmer got involved in Cleveland's six-run burst in the fourth inning with an RBI single before scoring on a Cesar Hernandez three-run home run. In the sixth, Zimmer walked and stole second before scoring on an Amed Rosario double. The 28-year-old outfielder has provided a little speed at the bottom of Cleveland's line up with five steals in the 37 games this year. He's added a mediocre .219/.370/.250 slash line with no home runs, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored across 119 plate appearances.