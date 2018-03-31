Indians' Bradley Zimmer: On bench Saturday
Zimmer is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Zimmer will retreat to the bench for Saturday's affair while Rajai Davis draws a start in center. During the team's Opening Day loss Thursday, Zimmer went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts.
